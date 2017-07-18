Staff delighted by outstanding care inspection

Staff at a Mansfield-based service providing stay-at-home care are celebrating after being hailed as “outstanding” by inspectors.

Workwise Healthcare, which provides support to people in their own homes, as received an outstanding rating from the Care Quality Commissionhealth watchdog.

The firm, based on Brougham Avenue, attends to 120 adults in Mansfield and the surrounding areas of North Nottinghamshire.

It specialisesin dementia and end-of-life care.

Geraldine Orman, managing director and owner, said: “I am very proud of the staff – it is difficult and heart-rending work they do.”

All adult social care services are being given a rating by the CQC, according to whether they are safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

Workwise was rated outstanding overall, outstanding for being caring and responsive and good for being safe, effective and well-led.

Andrea Sutcliffe, CQC adult social care chief inspector, said: “The quality of care our inspectors found was exceptional.

“An outstanding service is the result of a tremendous amount of hard work and commitment.”

I would like to thank and congratulate everyone involved.”