Nominate a first aid hero

St John Ambulance’s Everyday Heroes awards are back and the charity is searching for inspiring stories of first aid heroism.

Has someone you know saved a life? Do you know anyone who’s championing first aid in schools or community? Has your workplace gone the extra mile when it comes to first aid? The nation’s leading first aid charity is asking the public to get in touch and tell them about friends, family members, colleagues and even strangers who’ve saved lives or championed first aid.

Sue Killen, chief executive at St John Ambulance said: “Each year, too many people die in situations where first aid could have given them a chance to live.

“Thanks to the knowledge and heroic actions of some incredible individuals and organisations, more people are alive today.

“Whether directly using first aid to save a life or going the extra mile to champion the cause, our nominees are helping to reduce the number of needless deaths each year – making them Everyday Heroes in our communities.

“By sharing triumphant stories, we can make as many people as possible aware of the importance of basic first aid and how it can, quite literally, be the difference between life and death.”

The awards are an annual star-studded event celebrating the nation’s life savers. This year’s finalists will be invited to the ceremony at the Hilton Bankside Hotel on September 28.

To find out about our award categories and to nominate your own everyday hero visit www.sja.org.uk/everydayheroes. Entries close at midnight on April 9.

And don’t forget to tell us too. Email, comment or tweet us with your stories.