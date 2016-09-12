‘My two year old has Dementia’

Melissa Gibbons was ecstatic when she was due to give birth to her new baby - but she had no idea of the complications little Kade might face.

The young boy, two, is almost a real life Benjamin Button – having gone back in time and regressed back to a baby in the few short years he’s been alive.

And now proud mum Melissa tells of her heart break to watch her boy suffer at the hands of a rare genetic condition that has made him go back in time.

She said: “It was hard watching him go back in time like that. He was born fine and up until four months old he was developing normally and out of no where he started having fits and went back to a newborn overnight.

“He has infantile dementia because of the seizures. He has fits several times every hour, he’s nil-by-mouth, he can’t walk or sit unaided, he doesn’t communicate at all.

Kade is a strapping young lad for a two-year-old but his mental age is more that of six-months, and his mum says it’s the level of seizures which has causes such oxygen starvation to his brain, and affected his early development.

She added: “He’s got a good temper on him. He knows what he likes and what he doesn’t like. He doesn’t cope well with noise, he likes soft music and aquariums because they’re quite calming. We take him a lot to the sea life centre and the whole time we’re there he doesn’t fit at all.”

But what’s so difficult for the family to deal with is that so little is known about his condition.

Melissa added: “It’s life limiting but they don’t know to what extent. He’s had substantial brain damage but they don’t know what’s causing it. No one knows how he will progress.”

“We went to the 100,000 Genome project and they did a full genetic test, because they think that everything has happened due to a rare genetic disorder.

“But there’s so little known about it – whatever’s caused it has made it hard to control his symptoms he doesn’t respond to medications.”

Also Melissa has two other children and little Cassidy is only four weeks old so it’s not known yet whether she might develop the same genetic disorder.

“We don’t know what the future holds,” says the mum.

“We didn’t know children of his age can get dementia but there are these conditions out there that, and they’re so rare you may never encounter the, but they can happen to anybody.

“It’s hard because I have two other children and as of yet they’re both fine. We don’t know what it’ll mean for them later in life.”

Club rallies around to support little Kade with Childhood Dementia

The family would like to thank supporters who held a fundraising fun day on August 20. Members of Empire Amateur Boxing Club in Legion Drive, Skegby raised £400 for much-needed support equipment to help Kade. Aunt Natalie Abbs said: “My nephew is two years old but he can’t do anything for himself physically so he always has to be well supported, so they raised for him to have a specialist car seat which will be essential to getting him out and about and it and give him the support to ride safely in a car. It’ll be a necessity.” Kade’s mum Lisa said: “I’d like to say thank them for how much effort they’ve put in. They tried to raise as much as they could because we do struggle and Kade has such specialist needs.” Empire Boxing leader Richard Wheldon said: “We had kids paying a ‘pound-for-a-round’ with our champion amateur boxers.

“We had kids and adults getting in, it was brilliant.

“We raised £800 and split in half with Kade and also the club is in desperate need of repair. Natalie told us about Kade’s condition and how he really needed help getting out and about, so we wanted to help out however we could.”