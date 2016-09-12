HEARTBREAKING: ‘My two-year-old has dementia’

Ashfield mum Melissa Gibbons was ecstatic when she was due to give birth to her new baby - but she had no idea of the complications her little boy might face.

Her toddler Kade, two, has a combination of epilepsy and infantile dementia. He’s almost a real-life Benjamin Button – having gone back in time and regressed to a baby in the few short years he’s been alive.

Melissa, 26, a mum-of-three, has spoken of her heartbreak at watching her little boy suffer such frequent seizures that he was taken back to when he was a newborn.

She said: “It was hard watching him go back in time like that. He was born fine and up until four months old he was developing normally.

“Out of nowhere he started having fits and went back to a newborn overnight.

“He has infantile dementia because of the seizures, his brain has been that damaged it’s like he’s a baby and he always will be.”

He has fits several times every hour, he’s nil-by-mouth, he can’t walk or sit unaided, he doesn’t communicate at all and because of the type of epilepsy he’s got he doesn’t respond to medication.

Kade’s condition is a form of childhood disintegrative disorder, a suspected genetic condition with no known cause, commonly linked with seizures. He’s a strapping young lad for a two-year-old but his mental age is more that of six-months, which his mum says is because of the level of seizures starving his brain of oxygen, and affected his early development.

She added: “He’s got a good temper on him. He knows what he likes and what he doesn’t like. He doesn’t cope well with noise, he likes soft music and aquariums because they’re quite calming. We take him a lot to the Sea Life Centre and the whole time we’re there he doesn’t fit at all.”

Even more difficult for the family to deal with is how little doctors can tell them.

Melissa added: He’s had substantial brain damage but they don’t know what’s causing it. It’s life limiting but they don’t know to what extent. No one knows how he will progress. We went to the 100,000 Genome project and they did a full genetic test, because they think that everything has happened due to a rare genetic disorder.

“But there’s so little known about it – whatever’s caused it has made it hard to control his symptoms and he doesn’t respond to medications.”

Melissa also has two other children including little Cassidy, who is only four weeks old, and it’s not known yet whether she might develop the same genetic disorder.

“We don’t know what the future holds,” added the mum.

“We didn’t know children could get dementia but there are these conditions out there so rare you may never see them. But they can happen to anybody.

“It’s hard because I have two other children we don’t know what it’ll mean for them.”

Club rallies around to support little Kade with Childhood Dementia

The family would like to thank supporters who held a fundraising fun day on August 20. Members of Empire Amateur Boxing Club in Legion Drive, Skegby raised £400 for much-needed support equipment to help Kade. Aunt Natalie Abbs said: “My nephew is two-years-old but he can’t do anything for himself physically so he always has to be well supported, so they raised for him to have a specialist car seat which will be essential to getting him out and about and it and give him the support to ride safely in a car. It’ll be a necessity.”

Kade’s mum Melissa said: “I’d like to thank them for how much effort they’ve put in. They tried to raise as much as they could because we do struggle and Kade has such specialist needs.”

Empire Boxing leader Richard Wheldon said: “We had kids paying a ‘pound-for-a-round’ with our champion amateur boxers.

“We had kids and adults getting in, it was brilliant.

“We raised £800 and split in half with Kade and also the club is in desperate need of repair. Natalie told us about Kade’s condition and how he really needed help getting out and about, so we wanted to help out however we could.”