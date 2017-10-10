Cash boost for fitness drive

Cash from Sports England is funding Mansfield District Leisure Trust in a new drive to help get Mansfield moving.

The funding means the trust has been able to employ three Sports Activators, whose job is to get Mansfield people up and active for at least 30 minutes, once a week.

Staff are targeting anyone aged 14 and over, but have found a real star in 90-year old Stan Lambeth.

Stan walks four miles a day, swims three times and a week and also attends the trust’s Feel Good Fridays sessions at Mansfield Museum as part of his fitness routine.

He said: “I really enjoy these sessions. They’re friendly and I like the mix of activities.

“If someone is thinking of coming down, and is worried about it, I would say just do it.

“Keeping active and meeting people are what it’s all about.”

By offering a mixture of sports and activities in a friendly, all-abilities welcome atmosphere, the activators hope to hit their target of 500 people doing at least 30 minutes a week in 2017.

Simon Thorpe, one of the Sports Activators, said: “We thought hard about why people might feel barriers to coming into one of the trust’s five leisure centres.

“If you don’t do sport, coming to a leisure centre can seem a big step, so we wanted our activities to be somewhere different.

“We’ve got well attended sessions called Feel Good Fridays at Mansfield Museum, and have just started Monday Active at Mansfield Library.

“We want people to get used to exercise so they can take the bigger step of going into a leisure centre, and making sport and activity a regular part of their daily lives.”

Carolyn Hallam, Sports and Community Development Manager for Mansfield District Leisure Trust said: “We’re grateful to Sport England for this funding and it’s good to see the project is reaching a different audience through the use of community venues.

“For us, this project is all about helping the people of Mansfield develop self-confidence, self-esteem and increasing their fitness while also having fun.”

Monday Active is every first Monday of the month at Mansfield Library. The session starts at 1.30pm and goes on until 2.30pm.

Feel Good Fridays at Mansfield Museum has two sessions: 11:00am - 1:00pm, and 1:00pm - 3:00pm. For both events, people need to go to reception and ask for the activity room. For more details, drop Simon Thorpe an email, or give him a call on 07955 740 222.