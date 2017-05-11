Headline band needed for charity concert in memory of Corah

An SOS has been issued to find a headline band for a spectacular charity concert to be held in Kirkby later this year.

The concert, in memory of teenage girl Corah-Beth Slaney, who died from a devastating disease that ravaged her body cells, was a resounding success when it was first held in 2016.

But the main band from last year cannot make it this time, so the organisers, Corah’s parents, Lisa and Carl, have sent out an appeal for an 11th hour replacement.

“Everything is in place for the concert at the Festival Hall on Saturday September 16, apart from the band,” said Lisa, 45, of Victoria Road, Kirkby.

“We are gutted because everyone loved them last year. They did a 40-minute slot that got everyone up to boogie. It was family entertainment, so we are open to offers from any bands who would like to step in. They can send us demo tapes or YouTube clips. Maybe Westlife are available!”

The Slaneys would also love to receive prizes or donations for the concert’s raffle and auction from businesses or individuals willing to support the cause. Last year’s prizes included a big-screen TV, a child’s bike and hampers.

That cause is the Children’s Mitochondrial Disease Network, the UK’s only charity dedicating to funding research into the disorder that so cruelly cut short Corah’s life at the age of 17 in July 2015.

Corah’s tragic story received publicity and support across the world. Organising the concert, which reflects her love of music, has given her mum and dad something positive to focus on as they continue to grieve, and it raised more than £7,000 for the charity last year.

“The concert was a sellout, with 400 people there,” said Lisa. “Hopefully, it will be just as good, and probably better this year. The support we have had from the local community has been phenomenal. Everyone has been fantastic. All the catering has been sponsored and as well as the main band, we will have lots of singers, kids’ choirs and dancers.”

It is hoped that the founder of the charity, Paul Preston, of Cheshire, who has now lost three children through the disease, will also be there.

Anyone willing to help can ring Lisa on 07983 963332 or make contact through AChorus4Corah via Facebook or Twitter.