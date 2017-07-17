Have you seen missing Sherwood man?

Police are concerned for the safety of a missing Sherwood man.

Kyronne Grant was reported missing on July 13 (Thursday) after he was last seen at about 10.30am leaving his home.

Kyronne is black, 5ft 9ins tall and has short curly black hair which is shaved at the sides.

He was last seen wearing light blue jeans and a black hooded top with dark blue trainers

If you have seen Kyronne or know where he is, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 22 of 13 July 2017 or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.