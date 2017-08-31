Have you seen missing Shaun?

Police officers are concerned for the safety of Shaun Bowman after he was reported missing from the Kirkby area at around 4pm on August 27.

Shaun, 48, is described as large build and around 5ft 11ins tall. He has shaved fair hair and was last seen wearing a pink T-Shirt.

He may be driving a white 65 plate Vauxhall Mokka.

If you have seen Shaun or have any information call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 436 of August 30.