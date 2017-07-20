Have your say

Have you seen missing Mansfield man Zoltan Nyilasi?

Officers are concerned for his safety after he was last seen in Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield between 1.30am and 2am on July 17.

Zoltan is 57-years-old, white, 6ft, of a skinny build, has grey hair and a short beard.

He was last seen wearing a black tshirt with a logo on the front, a black hooded jacket, blue jeans and black trainers.

If you have seen Zoltan, or know where he might be, call police on 101, quoting incident number 150 of 18 July 2017.