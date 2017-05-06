Have you seen missing James?

Have you seen James Carroll?

Officers are concerned for the safety of the 37-year-old after he was reported missing from the Sutton in Ashfield area at just before 7pm on Friday, May 5.

James is described as white, of slim or medium build and is around 5ft 8ins tall. He is described as having a shaved head and was last seen wearing a dark-coloured beanie hat, green coat, jeans and trainers.

If you have seen James or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 847 of May 5.