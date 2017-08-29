Have you seen missing Ashfield teenager?

Officers are concerned for the safety of a missing a teenager from Ashfield.

Katie Cooper, aged 14, was reported missing yesterday (Monday, August 28).

She is white, of a slim build, 5ft 4ins, has a fair complexion, long dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Katie was last seen wearing a black off-the-shoulder top, black jeans, white Adidas superstar trainers and she was carrying a grey shoulder bag.

If you have seen Katie or know where she might be, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 947 of 28 August 2017, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.