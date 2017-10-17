Hamish voted top peanut critic

A Mansfield cockapoo is just nuts about his dream job – having won the role of official taster for his favourite treat.

Six-year-old Hamish has been named the official taster of Britain’s only peanut butter for dogs, after winning an online competition.

Hamish the cockapoo has won a year's supply of dog-friendly peamutt butter after winning a competition won by maker Duerr's. Hamish is pictured with his owner Corinne Peat. Picture: Chris Etchells

Owner Corinne Peat, aged 23, said: “Hamish is wagging his tail with joy to be the official Peamutt Butter taster and can’t wait to get to work.

“It is his favourite treat – he loves it he gets his tongue right into the jar, so he is more than willing to put in the overtime to get the recipe absolutely perfect.”

Pet-mad Brits vied for the top spot, submitting pictures of their four-legged friends enjoying Peamutt Butter in a bid to win the coveted tester position.

After months of receiving entries on Instagram and twitter from wannabe tasters and thousands of votes, likes and retweets, Hamish, of Johnston Drive, was crowned top dog.

Corinne said: “It is nice to just do something fun, I just saw it on Instagram and had already brought a bottle of the peanut butter from Mansfield Pets at Home, because I thought the name was funny.

“I went a little bit crazy to get people to like it. Hamish already has his own Instagram – he has more than 1,500 followers, so he has quite a few fans.”

Hamish originally belonged to Corinne’s dad John, who died last year aged 55.

Corinne said: “Hamish was originally my dad’s who brought him from a lady in Derbyshire. It’s nice to have Hamish, to have to have a little something of Dad’s.”

Richard Duerr, sales and marketing director for Peamutt Butter maker Duerr’s, said: “We’ve been blown away by all the entries we received. Hamish faced some tough competition, but we think he’s is definitely the dog for us and we’re looking forward to getting his expert opinion.”

Hamish will feature on the brand’s Twitter and Instagram for the following year – earning himself a year’s supply of the treat, which, although can be stuffed into dog toys to keep them entertained, he prefers straight from the jar.

Corinne said: “He will definitely like the free year’s supply, he just laps it up.

“I will be giving jars away to friends and I am going to take a couple to the Jerry Green Dog Rescue in Blidworth.

“He isn’t going to get through all of them though – he is still on his first jar.”