Gritters will be out in Notts this weekends as temperatures plummet

Gritting teams in Nottinghamshire will be out on the roads over the weekend with road temperatures set to be below freezing once again.

Teams will be out gritting on Friday January 20 and MET Office forecasts suggest road surface temperatures could also be below freezing on Saturday night and Sunday night.

A spokesman said: “The teams will continue to monitor the situation closely and look at weather forecasts throughout the weekend and into next week.

The County Council and Via East Midlands said they are working with district and parish councils to ensure the maximum practical winter support can be provided to communities across the county.”