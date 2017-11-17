Government slams Mansfield council for not building enough new houses

Mansfield District Council has been slammed by the Government as one of 15 councils that are failing to make progress with their local house-building plans and threatened to intervene to speed up the process.

Communities Secretary Sajid Javid has written to the councils warning them that the Government will no longer tolerate slow progress in drawing up local housing plans.

Latest figures show that more than 70 local authorities still have not had a local plan adopted and 15 of these, including Mansfield, are showing particular cause for concern having missed deadlines and failed to make progress.

The authority has now been served notice that the Government has begun a formal process of intervention.

Mansfield District Council now has until the end of January to outline any exceptional circumstances that may justify the failure to produce a Local Plan.

Mr Javid said: ““While some councils are recognising their responsibilities and stepping up to meet the housing challenge, too many are still not acting. That’s why I’m stepping in now to make sure they act.”

The other 14 authorities coming under fire are Basildon, Brentwood, Bolsover, Calderdale, Castle Point, Eastleigh, Liverpool, North East Derbyshire, Northumberland, Runnymede, St Albans, Thanet, Wirral and York.

The Lindhurst Group are currently working on their Berry Hill Mansfield development, which will include up to 1,700 new homes, in south Mansfield.

Hayley Barsby, Interim Chief Executive at Mansfield District Council, said: “We are disappointed to have been named as one of the 15 local authorities.

“We are confident that while we don’t have an up-to-date Local Plan that this hasn’t affected development in the district.

“Mansfield District Council is committed to bringing forward house building – this is demonstrated by the council supporting the Berry Hill development (formerly known as the Lindhurst development) which will create 1,700 new houses for the district.

“Of the 9,024 new homes we need to provide by 2033, planning permission already exists for 4,147.

“Over the past 12 months we have worked hard to bring forward the Local Plan and during this time we have been mindful to undertake feasibility and consultation to ensure it reflects not only the needs of the district but also the views of our communities.

“Following an initial consultation in early 2016 on the draft Local Plan, we received 1,477 comments which were then reviewed to ensure the plan is fit for purpose up to 2033.

“The council reviewed its position and prepared a new vision and objectives. These have been used to create alternative options for the delivery of sustainable housing and employment to meet future requirements.

“A Preferred Options consultation took place in October and November 2017, which included drop-in sessions across the district.

“Based on this we will be communicating with the Government by the end of January 2018 to assure them that Mansfield District Council is very much on the way to delivering the Local Plan by summer 2018.”