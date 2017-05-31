Golf day raises £2,500 for inspirational charity

A specialist team of pension advisers from Edwinstowe has raised hundreds of pounds for an education charity at its inaugural golf day.

More than 40 golfers from across the country descended on Rufford Park Golf and Country Club for the event, organised by Clumber Consultancy.

And as several teams battled for the coveted title, a total of £2,500 was generated for SkillForce, a charity, also based in Edwinstowe, that helps children and young people to develop their personal skills, resilience and inner strength.

Darren Toms, managing director of Clumber Consultancy, hailed the day as a big success. “Not only was the event thoroughly enjoyed by all, it was also incredibly rewarding to know we were supporting such a good cause,” he said.

“SkillForce is both our neighbour and a charity that continues to impress and inspire us. The work it does through programmes such as The Prince William Award has a real and meaningful impact on the young people taking part.

“It was a privilege to be able to support SkillForce, and I hope they money raised will help enable more young people to access, and benefit from, the work it does.”

The winners of the golf tournament were a team from Colligant, a commercial debt recovery business based in Sutton. The accolade for the shot closest to the pin was won by Richard Pinder, from Leonard Curtis, a business rescue and recovery company that has offices across the country.

SkillForce’s fundraising manager, Ben Rossi, said: “It was a fantastic day. The support that businesses like Clumber Consultancy give is vital for a charity such as ourselves.

“More than 5,000 young people across 200 schools took part last year in our programmes, which are delivered predominantly to ex-Services personnel. The results are tangible. Our instructors work in close partnership with schools, which has led to better exam-results and a reduction in absenteeism and exclusions, plus a marked improvement in socio-emotional development.”