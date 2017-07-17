Glapwell Carnival huge Success

Organisers have hailed the success of the annual Glapwell Carnival after thousands of people flocked to enjoy the event.

As well as the traditional parade, Sunday’s carnival, based at the village cricket ground, featured a dog show, superhero-themed fancy dress competition, archery and a mini zoo.

Glapwell Carnival and Parade 2017.

Rachel Hibbert, one of the organisers said “We were elated to see everyone having such a good time.”

More than 3,000 people flocked to attend the event, which featured appearances from Chico and Infinity Alliance cosplay entertainers, as well as reigning Miss Mansfield Jessica Pinnick, Miss Mansfield Outstanding Teen Kira Finlay and last year’s Miss Mansfield – and reigning Miss Sheffield – Amy Bielby.

Jessica said: “We had the very tough job of judging the carnival royalty and all the girls and boys looked lovely.”

Posting on Facebook, Patricial Clough said: “Worth the aching feet just to see all the happy people going in and coming out, while Ross Burton said there was an “excellent atmosphere”.