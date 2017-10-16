Gin bar plan for Mansfield beauty salon

Latest planning applications submitted to Mansfield District Council include:

* Change of use of ground-floor from nail bar/beauty salon, sui generis, to mixed class A3/A4 as café and gin bar and replacement of shop front with metal gate – 7a Albert Street, Mansfield;

* Single-storey side and rear extension – 47 Forest Road, Mansfield;

* Demolition of existing structures and erect four houses with associated gardens and parking courtyard – 80 High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse

* New dwelling with associated off-road parking – Land to rear of 32 And 34 Park Hall Road, Mansfield Woodhouse

* Eight detached dwellings – Land adjacent 150 Berry Hill Lane, Mansfield;

* Work to seven trees – Land at The Copse, Mansfield.