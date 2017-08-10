‘Get out of jail free card’ for Mansfield nail attack thug

A young thug who impaled a nail into the back of an autistic boy’s head is to be given a ‘get out of jail free’ card by police.

Earlier this week, your Chad reported how nine-year-old Romeo Smith, from Mansfield, had a plank of wood thrown at him by an older boy, which stuck him in the back of the head.

His mum Natasha, 30, said she has been walking home from her mother’s house with her three other children, which is just around the corner, and Romeo had lagged slightly behind.

However, when she entered the house she realised Romeo was not behind her so his father Craig, 35, went to check on him.

Craig found Romeo minutes from the family’s home, trapped in a tree by three boys who were brandishing sticks and calling him names.

As his dad approached, Romeo came down.

However, as the pair walked away one of the boys picked up a plank of wood – which had a nail attached to it – and threw it, causing the nail to piece the skin at the back of Romeo’s head.

Nottinghamshire Police, who did not provide comment at the time of the incident, have now said the matter will be dealt with by ‘restorative justice’ - a mediation punishment which keeps offenders out of court.

According to the Council for Restorative Justice: “Restorative justice brings those harmed by crime or conflict and those responsible for the harm into communication, enabling everyone affected by a particular incident to play a part in repairing the harm and finding a positive way forward.”

In a statement released by Nottinghamshire Police, a spokesman said: ““We recognise that children sometimes do things without considering the consequences or the seriousness of their actions.In cases such as this, where genuine remorse is shown and there is an understanding of the consequences of their actions, we try to mediate between both parties to avoid progressing down the criminal justice route.”