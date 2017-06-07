Generous readers help Chad raise funds to train 300 Guide Dogs

A long standing Chad campaign has reached a landmark target after more than 55 years of fundraising.

Our readers have donated enough funds to train 300 Guide Dogs, equivalent to more than £75,000 in today’s money.

WIGAN 25-05-17 Pupils from Willow house School Council at Lowton CE High School, meet five-month-old Guide Dog puppy they sponsored and named Willow, after fundraising from a variety of events

Tony Spittles, who runs the appeal said: “It’s an enduring tribute to the generosity of our readers that we have managed to achieve this. They have donated through good times and bad. Without them we wouldn’t have been able to donate this amount of money.”

The Chad has been raising cash for Guide Dogs for the Blind since 1962, when former Chad columnist Anne Greenslade launched a one-off effort to raise £250 to train one guide dog.

But the response was so strong, the appeal continues five decades later.

Mrs Greenslade’s commitment was honoured in 1989, a year before her death, when the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association presented her with a national award.

Mansfield Chad supporting Guide Dogs for the Blind. From left, Bryan Fox with Pluto, Jon Ball, Nathan Edge with Hudson and Nichola Bonsall

Her campaign has been a lasting legacy and has helped provide 300 guide dogs, who have given blind people a new lease of life.

The Chad’s head of content Jon Ball said the achievement is a “huge milestone” for the appeal.

He said:“Thank you so much to everyone who has donated. It is the generosity of our readers that has kept this appeal going, and will continue to do so. It has captured people’s hearts in Mansfield and Ashfield for decades, and I hope it continues to do so for many decades more.

“Every £2,500 given to this campaign pays for the training of one guide dog, which is essential to help people have independence and freedom.

“We have reached a huge milestone but campaigning will continue and we’re now appealing for donations to help train dog 301.”

Amy Petterson, ‎community fundraising development officer at Guide Dogs for the Blind Association said the charity was grateful.

She said: “From everyone at Guide Dogs, from all the volunteers, from all the amazing dogs and people that work with them – thank you.

“Everyone has been so generous in this incredible campaign to raise enough money for so many puppies.

“Guide Dogs makes an incredible difference to everyone living with sight loss. Letting people have the same freedom and independence that we all take for granted. Through the guide dogs service to our sighted guide volunteers, people living with sight loss are able to get out and about more regularly.

“However, it doesn’t end there. We have 5,000 working Guide Dogs nationally, and an ever growing waiting list, donations and fundraising are so important, and all your efforts and hard work are so appreciated.”

Cash donations towards dog No 301 can be left at the paper’s offices at Sherwood Oaks Business Park (behind the Golden Eagle pub), off Southwell Road West, Mansfield, or sent by post (cheques/ postal orders only please made out to Chad’s Guide Dogs for the Blind Fund) to: The Editor, Chad, Unit 2a, Sherwood Oaks Business Park, off Southwell Road West, Mansfield, Notts NG18 4TB.

If you have any queries regarding donations to Chad’s long-standing fund, please contact Chad’s Editorial Department on Mansfield 450335.