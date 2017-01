Here is the weather for today, Tuesday, January 17.

Generally cloudy, with hill fog, and occasional drizzle across the north of the region.

Further south sunny spells are likely to develop, but despite the sunshine it will be rather cold everywhere.

Maximum Temperature 6C.

Later tonight some places across the far south will have clear skies, with temperatures quickly falling to allow a frost to develop.

However, many areas will remain cloudier and so frost free.

Minimum Temperature -2C.