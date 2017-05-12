GENERAL ELECTION: Meale speaks out on Tory fox hunting plans

Mansfield’s long-standing Labour MP Sir Alan Meale has slammed Prime Minister Theresa May over plans to re-legalise fox hunting.

Sir Alan, who is once again Labour’s parliamentary candidate for the Mansfield constituency, accused the Prime Minister of being “out of touch” – at a time when residents are concerned about falling incomes, insecure employment and cuts to public services.

Launch of Conservative campaign shop in Mansfield town centre, pictured is Ben Bradley the Conservative candidate in Mansfield with from left Robert Jenrick MP, Ken Clarke MP, Conservative Party Chairman Patrick McLoughlin and Mark Spencer MP

The Labour Party banned blood sports in 1999 and implemented the Hunting Act in 2004.

But Theresa May would reverse the ban on fox hunting by holding a free vote on repealing the act, said Sir Alan.

“It’s a warped sense of priorities when Theresa May thinks the return of fox hunting is something the majority of people in this country would support,” he said.

“It is absolutely clear that the British public do not want to see a return to hunting with hounds.

“Voters in Mansfield and Warsop want their elected politicians to concentrate on important issues like healthcare, public safety and jobs – not on bringing back cruel blood sports.

“It just shows how utterly out of touch the Tories are that this is their priority.

“Only Labour can be trusted to fight for working people on the issues that matter. I’m asking everyone in Mansfield and Warsop to sign Labour’s petition against bringing back fox hunting and send a clear message to the Tories.”

Your Chad contacted Conservative candidate Ben Bradley on how he would vote on fox hunting if he is elected as Mansfield’s MP, but he would not be drawn on the subject.

He said: “I have no set position on fox hunting – there are a million more important things in this election.

I have never even thought about it. I will consider it as and when it comes up. There are more relevant things like Brexit which affect people in the Mansfield area, I don’t think fox hunting does.”

The petition can be signed at http://www.labour.org.uk/index.php/content/keep-the-ban-on-fox-hunting

Pictured: Sir Alan Meale (top) and Ben Bradley (centre) launching his Parliamentary Election campaign in Mansfield.