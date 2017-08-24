GCSE results: Holgate students celebrate

Students, staff and governors at The Holgate Academy, part of the Diverse Academies Learning Partnership, this morning were celebrating excellent GCSE results – reflecting both the effort and commitment made to meet changes to GCSE courses and grading.

Exceptional individual achievements included Lizzie Widdowson, who achieved two A grades, five A* grades and a grade 9 in maths, English Literature and English Language – the highest possible mark in these subjects. And Gregory Miller, who achieved one A grade, six A* grades, a distinction in BTEC sport, maths grade 7, grade 9s in English language and literature.

Elizabeth and Greg Highes.

Also celebrating outstanding results were Aimee Johnson, Abbie Bolton, Emma Darlow, Mark Turner, Lakesha Wright, and Samuel Perkins, with the academy highlighting a special mention for students Megan Elliott and Matthew Jackson, who both made brilliant progress during key stage 4.

Sue Forsey, principal said: “The fantastic results achieved by our students are a testament to the time and effort they have dedicated to succeeding at the very start of a new era in courses and grading. There have been some outstanding successes and this reflects the hard work put in throughout the year. We are extremely proud of our students’ achievements and are excited for them as they continue their development in our sixth form.

“All our students are encouraged to set high aspirations, and over 75 of these students have applied to continue into further education at the Hucknall Sixth Form Centre. They will join other students from other partner academies in a superb educational environment that will help them achieve their future goals, and we’re excited to see them develop.”

Kate Turner, chair of governors added: “I am very proud of all the students and staff at Holgate. They have worked extremely hard and made this set of summer results exceptional for yet another year in a row, demonstrating that Holgate is a good academy where all students succeed. I would like to wish good luck to all students with their future plans and we look forward to seeing many of them continuing with us at the Hucknall Sixth Form Centre in September. The whole community should be extremely proud of all our students, they have done extremely well!”

Emma Darlow