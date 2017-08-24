GCSE grade gap beween disadvantaged pupils and others has ‘narrowed’ at Sutton school, principal says

The principal of Sutton Community Academy said the gap between disadvantaged pupils and others achieving top GCSE grades at the school has “narrowed”.

Speaking as GCSE students arrived at the school to collect their results Tim Croft, who was appointed as principal in 2014 said: “60 per cent of our children come from disadvantaged backgrounds and the gap between disadvantaged pupils and other achieving good grades has further narrowed so we’re really chuffed with that result.” He added:”It has gone really well, we were nervous because of the changes to the new system and wondered whether we would be penalised but fortunately we’ve seen a 10 per cent increase in grades 9-4 from their equivalents under the old system.” “We also had 10 pupils take English Literature in Year 10, two of them achieved the top grade so that is fantastic. “We’re really happy with the results and we expect them to be in line with the national average.” Pupil Olivia Birch, 16, celebrated with form tutor Judith Graves, who has been appointed assitant principal form September. She said: “I passed everything, I’m so happy. I’m going to stay here and do my A-levels which I am really looking forward, even though I know it’ll be hard work.