Gambling addict nicked perfume after big loss at bookies in Mansfield

A gambling addict tried to steal perfume from Debenhams in Mansfield after losing £300 at the bookies and going on a drinking binge, a court heard.

Staff saw Tomas Rosnovjak swaying unsteadily as he removed the security tag from a £75 bottle, on September 30, and he was stopped outside.

“In police interview he said he had lost money in the betting shop and then went out drinking,” said Robert Carr, prosecuting.

Rosnovjak, 27, of Devonshire Street, New Ollerton, admitted theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

The court heard that Rosnovjak, a Czech national who came to the UK in 2009, had been convicted of numerous thefts and drunk and disorderly offences between 2013 and 2015, with two spells in prison.

He was last before the courts on September 1, when he was fined £130 for shoplifting.

Richard Etherington, mitigating, said Rosnovjak was a gambling addict who had lost £300 at the bookies and got “extremely intoxicated”.

“Having lost all that money he turned to his other vice, alcohol,” he said.

Sentencing was adjourned to Wednesday, October 18, because of staffing shortages with the probation service.