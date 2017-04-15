FUEL PRICES: The cheapest petrol and diesel prices in Mansfield and Ashfield

If you’re looking at hitting the roads this weekend, do you need to fill up with fuel before that all-important journey?
If so, here’s the cheapest petrol and diesel prices in the Mansfield area per litre according to www.petrolprices.com.
If you’re looking at hitting the roads this weekend, do you need to fill up with fuel before that all-important journey?
If so, here’s the cheapest petrol and diesel prices in the Mansfield area per litre according to www.petrolprices.com.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Mansfield and Ashfield Chad means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.