Friends and family donate hundreds to a Mansfield couple 'who lost everything' in a house fire

Friends of a Mansfield couple who 'lost everything' in a house fire in the early hours of this morning have raised more than £2,000 to help get them back on their feet.

Firefighters were called to the couple's home on Big Barn Lane at around 1.40am on Thursday April 20.

Friend Simon Scales, set up a GoFundMe page for the couple, named only as Chris and Ellis and said they "were lucky to escape with their lives".

.The pair and their two cats were rescued from the second floor of the house.

A neighbour told the Chad she thought the blaze had started in their conservatory.

Simon Scales, who said he knows Chris through the The Heart of England Taekwon-Do network, a group of Martial Arts Schools based across the Midlands.

He said: "Chris has his own school and is part of the network, we are all one big family and we wanted to do something.

"They are a young couple starting out in life and its just so unfair. We wanted to support them. Its fantastic they've we've already raised so much.

"They will need to replace everything, from the clothes on their back to TV, thier furnitures, everything and if they've got insurance payouts can take a while so it will fill the gap."

The GoFundMe page, says: "On Thursday 20th April 2017 and young couple starting out in life, Chris and Ellis, lost everything they own in a house fire in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire. They were lucky to escape with their lives!

"All their friends and family want to help in supporting Chris's and Ellis's get their lives back on track.

"Please share this page with everyone in supporting these two lovely people.

"It's a worthy cause so please support."

