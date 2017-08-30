‘Friend’ left for dead after row

A Kirkby man has been jailed after he left his “friend” for dead after an argument over a cigarette.

Louis Timms, aged 25, of Sutton Road, drove into the victim causing him life-changing injuries after he was flung into the air by the force of the impact before landing in a hedge and being left for dead.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition and was put into a medically induced coma with swelling to the brain.

He also suffered a fractured eye socket and broken leg. The victim had to have surgery on his right eye socket and lost vision in his right eye, and had metal plates fitted to his cheekbone and leg.

Timms admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court.

He was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison and banned from driving for 75 months.

The court heard Timms had been out with the victim and two other friends at the Snipe pub, Sutton, before the incident in Kingsway, Kirkby, on Sunday, February 19, at about 11.35pm.

Timms was taking the victim home when he lit a cigarette in his Citroën Berlingo, sending Timms into a rage.

The court heard Timms got out of the van and tried to attack the man but he ran off. Timms then got back into the vehicle and drove toward him.

CCTV shows he initially swerved toward the man, but missed the victim.

Timms then carried out a U-turn and drove back on the wrong side of the road before striking the man with the van and speeding off toward Kirkby town centre.

PC Mark Dickson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Timms left his so-called friend for dead after this devastating and cowardly attack using a vehicle to cause serious injury.

“The victim has been left with life-changing injuries and will never be able to forget the horror of that night.

“I just hope this sentence gives him some comfort as Timms will now have a long time behind bars to think about the consequences of his actions.”