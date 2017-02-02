Fraudster sold football tickets and laptops on web

A Ravenshead fraudster who sold computers and football tickets on websites like Gumtree and Craigslist was sent to Nottingham Crown Court to be sentenced.

Mark Antony Hoodless, 29, of Milton Crescent, admitted three counts of fraud when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Hoodless made £750 after he advertised a Microsoft laptop on Gumtree on August 8, 2015, as well as football tickets on April 17, 2015, and February 13, 2016, the court heard.

“He sold them on websites, but the purchasers never received the goods or any refund from the defendant,” said Leanne Townshend, prosecuting.

The court heard he received a 21 month sentence, suspended for two years, at Nottingham Crown Court in September 2014, for 14 similar frauds.

He was bailed to return to the crown court on February 23.