Four Seasons to honour fallen soldiers

Mansfield’s Four Seasons Shopping Centre is to mark this year’s Armistice Day with a bugler and memorial display.

Armistice Day which falls on this Saturday (November 11) will see the country fall silent at 11am for two minutes to remember service men and women who lost their lives while on duty.

It will be taking place at the central square (outside Topshop), and as part of the memorial display, a bugler and standard bearer will also be in attendance.