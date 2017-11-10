Four Seasons offers charity chance to raise festive funds

Four Seasons Shopping Centre is offering one local charity the opportunity to do some festive fundraising this Christmas in its free community facility – The Hive.

Every year the centre runs its charity gift-wrapping service throughout the two weeks before Christmas and is there to help shoppers cut down on their Christmas to-do list whilst also raising money for a good cause.

Last year volunteers from the local Samaritans branch delivered an impeccable service and generous visitors donated more than £3,500 in the run up to Christmas.

This year the centre hopes to continue this tradition by giving another local charity the chance to do the same.

Rebekah O’Neill, Four Seasons Centre Manager, said: “This is such a great initiative which not only helps our customers, relieving them of a little of the stress that comes with this time of year but also helps to generate much-needed funds for charity.”

The gift-wrapping will be taking place in The Hive – an initiative launched by the centre earlier this year as a free space for local organisations to use for events. It will begin on Sunday 10 December, running every day until the Sunday December 24 to allow for those last-minute shoppers to the centre.

“We were very pleased that Samaritans raise so much money running this invaluable service,” continued Rebekah. “Our customers really appreciated the help and are more than happy to support a local fundraising campaign at the same time. I’m sure whoever takes up the post this year will prove equally as successful.”

Martin Arnes, Samaritans fundraising officer, added: “We have worked with Four Seasons for the last 17 years and we would like to thank them for all their help and support. In that time, we have successfully raised over £51,000 which has helped to keep our vital service running.”

Charities who would like to register their interest in the charity gift-wrapping service have until November 30 to do so and can email thehive@fourseasonsshopping.co.uk or call the centre’s customer service desk on 01623 641628.

It will be taking place in The Hive located in Four Seasons, starting on December 10 until December 24, running from 10am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday, and from 10.30am to 4pm on Sunday.

Please note that the participating charity must be available for the full two week duration.