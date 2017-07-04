Four injured after car smashed through pub wall: dramatic pictures

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after four people were injured when a car smashed through a Sutton pub wall.

A car smashed intot he Staff of Life pub at Sutton on Sunday July 2.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after four people were injured in the incident at the Staff of Life pub on Sunday.

Officers called at 9.50pm on Sunday to reports of a collision involving a car at the popular pub on West End.

Nottinghamshire Police have confirmed A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following the incident.

Four other people, thought to be inside the pub at the time of the collision, were treated at Kings Mill Hospital for injuries not thought to be serious.

It is understood a family was sitting at a table next to the window and their table was pushed into the middle of the bar by the car’s impact.

The remaining pub visitors were safely evacuated by staff, the establishment was closed to allow for an assessment of the damage to take place.

Nottinghamshire Police said the man had been ‘released under investigation’.

Nobody was available at the pub to comment as we went to press.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting the incident number 925 of the second.

Dramatic pictures were posted on the Spotted-kirkby in Ashfield Facebook page, show tables and chairs wrecked outside the pub and the front of the car protruding through the wall into a couch.