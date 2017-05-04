Fortnight of fun to celebrate the delights of Mansfield Market

A fortnight of events, activities and entertainment starts later this month to show off all that is good about Mansfield Market.

The two weeks of fun, which have been organised by Mansfield District Council to mark the national Love Your Local Market campaign, will also give shoppers the chance to win money-off vouchers.

“The fortnight is a perfect time to go along and show support for your market,” said Mike Robinson, director of economic growth at the council. As well as events for everyone to enjoy, we are offering discounts for our regular traders, and there is also our business incubation scheme, which offers a rent-free stall to new traders with new product lines. Make sure you enjoy a great day out and grab a bargain.”

The programme begins on Wednesday, May 17 with a baby and children’s market selling clothes, books and toys. It will also feature toddler entertainment from the SureStart organisation.

The following Saturday, May 20 (from 11 am to 3 pm), families can enjoy a Love Local party with an animal roadshow provided by White Post Farm at Farnsfield, live music, children’s craft activities and face painting.

You can perfect your cookery skills on Wednesday, May 24 (11 am to 2 pm) thanks to live cooking demonstrations, free veg bags and a recipe to take home.

And finally, on Friday, May 26 (11 am to 2 pm), why not get creative at an arts and crafts market, which will include specialist stalls alongside crochet sessions, provided by Mansfield firm, Yankee Yarns, and hanging-basket workshops?

Throughout the campaign, shoppers of all ages can complete a competition sheet to win vouchers to spend on the market and and also pick up a free, re-usable shopping bag.