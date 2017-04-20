Former West Notts College students cycle 150 miles for cancer charity

Two friends, who met at West Nottinghamshire College in 1985, united to lead a mammoth coast-to-coast bicycle ride over the Easter weekend in aid of Pancreatic Cancer UK.

Richard Scott and Martin Gallager were apprentice joiners in 1985 and joined forces to lead a team of nine cyclists across the exposed landscapes of the Lake District, Yorkshire Dales, and North York moors.

Richard, now the building control and land charges manager at Ashfield District Council, led the ride from the front, with Martin providing a support van and minibus for the arduous journey.

Grey skies blanketed the riders at their start point in Morcambe on England’s blustery west coast.

Soon after pushing off the flat coastal plain quickly gave way to the imposing inclines of the Lake District, which tested the fitness of the group.

After taking a well-earned break on Saturday night the group awoke to driving wind and rain.

However, they maintained a strong pace, finishing their ride at the Whale Bone Arch in Whitby.

The ride was organised in honour of Richard’s grandfather, John Radford, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2012.

Richard said: “Since 1970 there has been precious little change in survival rates from this cancer”.

Richard has raised more than £10,000 so far and will bolster this figure when he completes another challenge, the Great North Run, in September.