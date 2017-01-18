Former Notts policeman pens crime thriller

A former police officer has written a crime thriller – inspired by his years working to catch criminals.

Trevor Negus, of Sutton, has penned a novel called the Coal Killer, which is set during the Miners’ Strike of 1984 and follows a macabre killing spree across Nottinghamshire.

Trevor Negus from Sutton-in-Ashfield releases his first book The Coal Killer Picture: Sarah Washbourn / www.yellowbellyphotos.com

The 57-year-old worked for Nottinghamshire Police for more than 30 years.

He said: “It’s quite dark and it is quite graphic. The background knowledge is all there and it gives an insight into the police force at the time.

After retiring in 2007, Mr Negus began writing short stories which he showed to friends, who encouraged him to publish his work.

He said: “I’ve always written short stories which were just passed around the family, but I always wanted to sit down and write something longer when I retired. It’s been fantastic.”

Mr Negus now dedicates about three hours a day to writing and has started working on a sequel.

The Coal Killer has received rave reviews for his debut – with readers calling the book “gripping”.

Mr Negus said: “I’ve been overwhelmed by the responses – I’ve sold more than 140 copies just by word of mouth.”

“I think the subject matter and the time it’s set in appeals to a lot of people – especially in this area.”

The book is available from Amazon or York Publishing Services or from the launch at The Junction pub, Newark Road, Sutton, on January 22, between 6pm and 9pm.