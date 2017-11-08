Former Mansfield police chief facing Secrets Act charge

A former senior police officer in Mansfield is facing criminal charges under the Official Secrets Act.

Assistant Chief Constable Marcus Beale, now of West Midlands Police, is facing action over allegations he failed to safeguard sensitive documents which were stolen from his car.

The papers were in a locked box taken from Mr Beale’s unmarked police car in May and he has now been summoned to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court under the Official Secrets Act.

The West Mids force Police said the former counter-terrorism boss had been suspended following the decision.

The force had asked the Metropolitan Police, which issued Mr Beale’s summons, to investigate “due to the nature of the documents lost”.

A spokesman for the London force said a number of personal belongings were taken as well as “documents relating to police matters”.

The force has national responsibilities relating to offences under the Official Secrets Act.

The Met’s professionaal standards directorate is also investigating the incident.Mr Beale served as Mansfield divisional commander while a chief superintendent with Nottinghamshire Police in the early Noughties.

He joined West Midlands Police in 2011 and at the time the documents were stolen he was responsible for the force’s security, including the West Midlands counter terrorism unit.

He is due to appear in court next month.