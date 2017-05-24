Former clerical assistant gets Mansfield Council’s top job

A woman who started working with Mansfield District Council as a clerical assistant 18 years ago has worked her way into the top seat.

For Hayley Barsby has been appointed the council’s interim chief executive officer after the decision of the previous leading lady, Bev Smith, to leave for a new position in Leicestershire.

Proud of the fact that she is a Mansfield girl, Mrs Barsby has had seven jobs since she began her council career back in 1999 at the Vale Road depot, and says she has enjoyed every one of them. Now she is looking forward to making more positive changes in her own home town.

“It’s been a good journey, and I’ve taken essential steps to test, learn, grow and move on to the next challenge,” she said.

“Coming up through the ranks has given me a real understanding of the organisation. It has made me appreciate everyone’s contribution.

“I have never said ‘that is not in my job description’, but have always seen everything as an opportunity to develop a new skill. The council saw my potential, invested in me and supported my development.

“There’s never a dull moment here. No two days are ever the same. And I have been very lucky to work with some great and supportive people.”

Mrs Barsby is very much a self-made success story. When she heard, in her early days at ther council, that “no-one at the civic centre wants anyone from the depot”, she took it on as a challenge to prove them wrong and dismiss such a ‘them-and-us’ view.

Six months later, she left the depot to work at the civic centre on a 12-month secondment as a trainee management consultant. She eventually became a manager and created the business transformation team. Continuing to invest in her own training, she studied in her spare time for a postgraduate diploma in management with the Open University.

She moves into the chief executive’s role after 15 months as the council’s director of communities.