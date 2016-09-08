Football Gossip: Is Antoine Griezmann heading to Manchester United for £84m?

Manchester United and Chelsea are both interested in signing Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann, according to the Sun.

The 25 year-old French Forward, who lost the Euro 2016 final and Champions League final last season, has an £84m release clause.

Manchester United are also said to be chasing West Brom talent-spotter Steve Hopcroft in a revamp of the club’s academy system under Jose Mourinho. (Telegraph)

Manchester City are willing to let goalkeeper Joe Hart, 29, leave for a reduced fee in the summer as a thank you for his service to the club. Hart is currently on loan with Italian side Torino. (Sun)

Nike is considering its deal with England after the Three Lions’ disappointing performance at Euro 2016. (Daily Mail)

Bournemouth have warned Arsenal about approaching manager Eddie Howe as a potential replacement for Arsene Wenger. (Daily Star)

Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew believes winger Wilfried Zaha, 23, has the ability to play for Spanish giants Barcelona. (Daily Express)