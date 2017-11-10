Football fans walk for Guide Dogs and Alzheimer’s

Footy fans are walking from Chesterfield to Mansfield ahead of a game to raise money for Guide Dogs for the Blind and the Alzheimer’s Society.

Mansfield Town FC and Chesterfield FC fans are planning on walking almost 17 miles to the Chesterfield FC V Mansfield Town FC match on Saturday, November 25, at Mansfield’s One Call Stadium.

Stags legend Kevin Bird, who is 65-years-old and now suffers from dementia and is taking part in the walk.

When the walkers arrive at the One Call Stadium before the match starts they will do a lap of honour.

The walk has been organised by Mick Edge, 54, who’s son Nathan Edge, 23, lost his sight when he was 19-years-old.

Nathan was diagnosed with an eye disease called Uveitis before loosing his sight and has had his guide dog Hudson since October 2013.

He said: “I am really looking forward to it, it is going to be a lot of fun.

“It is going to be a cold one with a 6am start but it always has a great atmosphere.

“It is our third charity walk, we have walked from Mansfield to Chesterfield before and this time it will be extra challenging as it will be mostly up hill.

“We are raising money for two great charities.”

Over 50 walkers have signed up for the walk so far.

Stags Supporters Association have offered free coaches to transport walkers from the meeting place in Mansfield to Chesterfield FC’s home ground of Proact Stadium.

There will be two stops on the walk, The Three Cottages at Winsick and The Young Vanish at Glapwell.

Mick said: “Having a guide dog has changed Nathan’s life completely, he has full independence.

“Now we just want to give back.”

If you are interested in joining the walk contact Mick via email on mickmtfc@btinternet.com