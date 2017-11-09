Football fan banned over Mansfield Town match violence

A football hooligan was banned from attending games for three years after getting into bother while out with Mansfield Town fans.

Forest Town resident Daniel Fretwell, 20, is a Leeds United supporter but was involved in trouble on January 14, when the Stags played Notts County.

The football banning order was imposed by District Judge Tim Devas, who asked Fretwell: “Why on earth, tell me, why do you feel it is necessary to join with the hordes? It is ridiculous.

“This sort of group action causes so much difficulty not only to the police but to ordinary members of the public who just want to go and watch a football match,” the judge added at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, Wednesday, November 8.

The court heard that Fretwell was seen laughing at officers after they used batons to force several fans out of the Major Oak pub on Victoria Street, Nottingham. Supporters from both teams were in the bar.

He was filmed by a female police officer who said that a colleague was surrounded by people at a door of the pub. She shouted “no, no, no” at the fans in an effort to get them out of the building, said Joanne Reynolds, prosecuting.

“Mr Fretwell was one of those who had previously been driven out by officers with batons.

“He turned around and was laughing at the officers, who pushed this male towards the door and gave him verbal warnings to leave,” Miss Reynolds told the judge.

Fretwell was ejected but tried to get back in by using another entrance, she added.

A £250 fine, £150 prosecution costs and a £30 government surcharge were imposed on Fretwell of Longbourne Court, Forest Town. He admitted using threatening behaviour.

Paul Wright, mitigating, said: “The risk of disorder as far as he is concerned is very limited. He has no previous convictions.

“This order puts huge restrictions upon the life of anyone. The imposition of the order has to be balanced and proportionate. I suggest this falls short of proportionality.”

He told the court that Fretwell is a Leeds United fan who only went along because he has friends who are Mansfield Town supporters. The ban makes it illegal for him to attend any Premier or Football League matches.

After the case, the banning order was welcomed by the police team who ran Operation Kumish to combat trouble that day. Fretwell was the last of nine people who ended up in court and all have been banned.

PC Carl Gabbitas, Mansfield Town football officer, said: “This is the culmination of a long operation.

“The football banning orders are something which help to prevent football related disorder. We are trying to make Nottingham a safe place for everyone.”