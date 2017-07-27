FOOD REVIEW: Elm Tree Inn, Heath

It’s difficult to believe the Elm Tree is just yards away from the busy A617 linking Chesterfield with the M1 motorway.
Situated in the cosy village of Heath, you could easily be forgiven for thinking you were in the heart of the Peak District.
It’s difficult to believe the Elm Tree is just yards away from the busy A617 linking Chesterfield with the M1 motorway.
Situated in the cosy village of Heath, you could easily be forgiven for thinking you were in the heart of the Peak District.
Almost Done!
Registering with Mansfield and Ashfield Chad means you're ok with our terms and conditions.