Fly-tipping costs Mansfield man £1,327

A Mansfield man has been ordered by magistrates to pay £1,327 in fines and costs for fly tipping offences.

Ten bags of household waste were found by council officers piled up at the end of an alleyway dividing Princes Street and Cambridge Street.

Piotr Basanowicz, of Shelford Hill, Mansfield, admitted putting the bags of waste - which contained foodstuffs, clothing and cleaning products - out with his bin and failing to remove the waste when the refuse collection did not take it.

On March 30, the court heard that the defendant didn’t make any checks to ensure that the waste had been taken away and that he is now aware of the arrangements he can make with the council regarding the removal and disposal of excess waste.

The magistrates said that they take a serious view of people who fly-tip waste, that Basanowicz was reckless and the bags contained food which was left in the street. Magistrates imposed a fine of £880, compensation for clear up costs of £31.81, costs to Mansfield District Council of £327.22 and a victim surcharge of £88.

Councillor Mick Barton, portfolio holder for public protection said: “Everyone has a duty to dispose of their waste properly and responsibly. Your waste is your responsibility and if you have more waste than usual to dispose of, it’s easy to contact the council to make proper arrangements to clear it. Don’t just leave extra bags out with your bin; they won’t be taken away.

“Fly-tipping, whether it is dumping waste on land or disposing of it incorrectly, is a criminal offence as well as a health hazard. We will always seek to take legal action where we find fly-tipped waste.”