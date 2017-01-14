Flares thrown onto pitch at Mansfield Town vs Notts County match

Yellow flares were thrown onto the pitch at today’s Mansfield Town vs Notts County match, it has been reported.

The game at Meadow Lane in Nottingham was disrupted during the second half when two flares landed on the pitch. Another landed at the final whistle.

It is not clear which side threw the devices.

Rachel Done-Johnson told the Chad: “I was in the Hockley area of Nottingham and suddenly we heard police sirens coming from everywhere.”

There was a “strong police presence” in the area, she added.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said no arrests had been made.

The game drew 0-0. The Chad has contacted Mansfield Town for comment.