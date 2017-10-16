Search

Five arrested for growing cannabis in Notts

Cannabis, picture pixabay
Five people have been arrested in connection with growing cannabis in Hucknall and Kirkby.

Officers acting on information from members of the public attended a house on Portland Road, Hucknall at around 12.25pm yesterday, Sunday, October 15.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “They found seventy plants and arrested a 40-year-old woman and two men aged 49 and 57 on suspicion of the production of cannabis.

“As part of a separate inquiry, officers searched a house on Millers Way, Kirkby where around twenty plants were discovered resulting in the arrest of a 26-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man.”

The two incidents are not believed to be linked.