First ‘outstanding’ Ofsted for nursery

An Annesley nursery is celebrating its first-ever ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating .

Brooklyn Day Nursery, on Derby Road, was given ‘outstanding’ marks all across the inspection scheme, which includes the achievements of the pupils, the quality of teaching, the pupils’ behaviour, and leadership and management.

The nursery provides early education for two, three and four-year-old children and opens from Monday to Friday, all year round. Sessions are from 7.45am until 6pm.

It had previously achieved a ‘good’ rating.

Ofsted officers praised the nursery during the inspection on July 25, and said “Staff offer an inviting and homely environment with a strong family feel.

“Children arrive excited, happy and settle quickly. They benefit from the extremely calm, nurturing atmosphere and respond well to caring and sensitive interactions.”

Inspectors also praised the staff’s “enthusiasm” and said: “They are passionate about the work they do and go to great lengths to support the families of the children that attend.”

It continued: “They plan extremely imaginative activities that thoroughly engage the children and promote all aspects of learning.”

Nursery owner Sue Dursley said: “We are bursting with pride. We’ve never been rated as outstanding before and we are all so excited.

“The feedback was really, really positive and they recognised the family feeling that the nursery has and our wonderful staff.”

“An inspector even told me they were absolutely overwhelmed by how many parents rang up wanting to tell them how happy they were with us and what we do, apparently that doesn’t happen very often.”

Ms Dursley said she believed the nursery’s progression from a ‘good’ rating to ‘outstanding’ is down to hardworking staff and becoming a Forest school , as outdoor play and learning are encouraged.

Ms Dursley said: “The children make rapid progress, which is something the inspectors picked up on.”

The nursery is run by a team of 15 staff – some of whom have worked at Brooklyn Day Nursery for more than a decade.

Inspectors said: “The inspirational management team truly value their staff. They implement highly effective staff supervision and focused professional development targets. This continually challenges staff to become outstanding practitioners.”

Ms Dursley said: “We do value our staff and listen to what they are saying, which is why so many have stayed with us long-term.

“Some of them have looked after some of the current children’s parents when they were little, so that just goes to show that we must be doing something right.”