First look: Sutton’s refurbished indoor market

The first stage of the renovations at Idlewells indoor market have now been completed.

The inner area of the market within the Idlewells Shopping Centre, Sutton, has been closed off to the public since February.

Phase one completed of Idlewells indoor market sees a new atrium which floods light into the central world foods area of the market hall.

The new area of the market will now be open to the public on Monday at 9am.

There is now a new layout and a atrium has been added to let natural light into the area.

Stalls have been modernised and will be filled with the remaining outer stall traders, who’s own stalls have not yet been refurbished.

The outer stalls will be renovated by November 2017.

The improvements are part of a £1.8 million investment by Ashfield District Council.

Deputy Leader of the Council, Councillor. Don Davis, said: “These are really exciting times and we will continue to listen to the traders and customers every step of the way to ensure the improvements run as smoothly as possible for all users of the market.

“The fresh redevelopment means improved retail options will be available for all local residents and now is a great time to come down to the market and see how it’s shaping up, as well as visit our fantastic traders in their new environment”.

This new refurbished area will house foods from around the world once they are available in November.

If you have a stall you would like to house in the indoor market call 01623 551385