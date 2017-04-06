Firework display sparked violence between feuding neighbours in Bassetlaw

A firework display sparked a violent attack and criminal damage between feuding neighbours in Bassetlaw, a court heard.

Keith Huddlestone stormed over to his neighbour’s property on Lound Hall estate, Bothamsall, after he was awoken by bangs, at 10.45pm, on November 16, last year, and smashed a £400 laptop used to operate the display.

He then grabbed the owner of the property by his jacket and slammed him against a van, said Joanne Reynolds, prosecuting.

“Mr Huddlestone picked him up and hit him in the face,” she said. “He grabbed him by the jacket, but the man wriggled out of it.

“He was shouting and being abusive to all present.”

The court heard his victim’s hands were injured when he tried to break his fall, and he told police he felt “angry and threatened” by Huddlestone’s behaviour.

There were issues between the two neighbours in the past, which had led to an injunction being taken out, the court heard.

Huddlestone, 56, now of West Drayton, admitted criminal damage and common assault when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He said fireworks were raining down on his home, and he was concerned that his property would be set on fire.

When he voiced his fears for his family, his neighbour replied: “I don’t give a f*** about your wife and kids.”

Huddlestone, who was unrepresented, said he had merely brushed past his neighbour, but saw red when a torch was shone into his eyes.

He was given a 12 month conditional discharge, and ordered to pay compensation for the laptop, and £100 to his victim.

He must also pay costs of £85 and a £20 victim surcharge.