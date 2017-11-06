Firefighters tackle 25 tonnes of burning waste

Derbyshire police have launched an investigation after 25 tonnes of waste caught fire on Sunday (November 5).

Firefighters from Bolsover were called to tackle the blaze on Palterton Lane, Sutton Scarsdale, at 10pm.

A spokesman said the material on fire which took almost four hours to bring under control may have been the result of fly tipping.

Crews returned to the site near junction 29 of the M1 this morning to check it had not re-ignited.