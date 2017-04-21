Firefighters praised for dramatic Mansfield house fire rescue

Firefighters have been praised after two people were rescued from a serious house fire in Mansfield on Thursday April 20.

Crews from Mansfield, Ashfield, Blidworth, Edwinstowe, Warsop and Chesterfield were called to the house on Big Barn Lane shortly after 1:35am, and arrived to find the property a couple trapped in a second-floor bedroom by the blaze.

Fire Control were already giving fire survival guidance over the phone as crews arrived, who then rescued the couple using a nine-meter ladder.

The couple later thanked Control staff for their life-saving guidance and praised crews for rescuing them from their home.

The fire, which started in the conservatory, is thought to have been accidental, and severely damaged the house after the fire spread.

Group Manager Damien West was the Incident Commander at the scene, and said: “I am really proud of the outstanding work done by crews and Fire Control at the incident where two lives were undoubtedly saved due to their actions.

“This was a challenging incident where the property had been severely damaged by fire, and thanks to the advice given by Fire Control, the two occupants were able to keep themselves safe until firefighters arrived to rescue them.

“Our crews were assisted at the scene by the East Midlands Ambulance Service Hazardous Area Response Team, Nottinghamshire Police, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and the British Red Cross Emergency Response Team, and I would like to thank them, as well as the Crews, for their professionalism in resolving this incident swiftly and safely.”

Damien added that in response to the fire, crews from Mansfield and the Service’s Prevention Team have visited neighbouring properties to give out fire safety advice.

“Firefighters have fitted a number of smoke alarms in properties following the fire, and I cannot emphasise enough the importance of having working smoke alarms on every level of your home, as well as an escape plan and a night time routine, which includes closing internal doors before going to bed to limit the spread of fire should your home be affected,” said Damien.

Kayleigh Mosley, a British Red Cross Emergency Response Officer, said: “Two of our volunteers attended the scene at around 3am this morning and gave support to those affected by the fire by providing hot drinks, clothing, shelter and advice on accessing on-going support, and we would like to thank the crews in attendance for their support.”

If you would like more information on how to keep yourself safe from fire in your home, visit our website here: http://www.notts-fire.gov.uk/your-safety