Firefighters battle Mansfield house fire

Firefighters battled a house fire in Mansfield.

The blaze broke out yesterday evening (Friday, July 14) with crews arriving at the scene at 7:32pm.

One appliance from Mansfield and one appliance from Ashfield attended the property, located on Baslow Way.

They used a fire extinguisher, one hose reel jet, two breathing apparatus and a positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the fire.

The stop message was received at around 7:56pm.

It is not yet known what caused the fire.

Nobody was understood to have been seriously harmed in the incident.