Firefighters battled a disused factory blaze in Mansfield.

The three-storey former electronic manufacturers, on Victoria Street, caught fire yesterday evening (Saturday, June 10).

Crews from Mansfield, Ashfield and Chesterfield spent over an hour extinguishing the blaze, which was located on the first floor.

Ladders, two hose reel jets, four breathing apparatus and two thermal imaging cameras were used.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.